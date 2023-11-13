Xinhua Silk Road: Financial Street Forum annual conference conveys broad confidence for China's opening up, cooperation to the world (Di lunedì 13 novembre 2023) BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The annual conference of Financial Street Forum 2023 has conveyed broad confidence for China's opening up and cooperation to the world, the participating experts at home and abroad widely believe. Experts attending the conference generally believed strengthening Financial opening-up and cooperation serves as an important vehicle to boost economic development results sharing and win-win cooperation. This year's conference, which was concluded on November 10, saw many inspiring topics over trade, economic and Financial
A Journey to the World's "Porcelain Capital"... Joshua Dominick, an American expert, and Gao Shang, a foreign language reporter from Xinhua News ... This confirms that Jingdezhen ceramics developed with foreign exchanges through the ancient Silk Road.
