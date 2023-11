WWE: Rey Mysterio ancora tradito, ma Dragon Lee gli giura fedeltà Zona Wrestling

WWE: Santos Escobar perde la testa dopo le accuse di Carlito e attacca Rey Mysterio Zona Wrestling

Logan Paul has sparked quite the buzz since dethroning Rey Mysterio to become the new WWE United States Champion at Crown Jewel on November 4. In the wake of his title win, Paul revealed some of his ...Logan Paul jokingly tried to pawn his United States Championship in one of his latest social media posts. Paul went on to take shots at several WWE Superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and ...