Wired Next Fest di Firenze | i primi ospiti

Appino sarà nostro ospite il 30 novembre alFest di Firenze a Palazzo Vecchio. Registrati per partecipare alFest di Firenze Humanize , il terzo lavoro solista di Andrea Appino ,...

Il Wired Next Fest torna a Firenze GQ Italia

Al Wired Next Fest 2023, donne naturalmente portate per le Stem WIRED Italia

Get up to speed on the rapidly evolving world of AI with our roundup of the week's developments. Ten months after unveiling the iPhone, then Apple CEO Steve Jobs made a splash with an open letter ...Next-generation networks play a crucial role in enabling these ... from which they can operate. But with traditional wired networks frequently taking up to 120 working days to install, construction ...