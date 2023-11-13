Wired Next Fest di Firenze | i primi ospiti

Wired Next Fest di Firenze, i primi ospiti (Di lunedì 13 novembre 2023) Da Lucrezia Reichlin ad Appino, da Tito Faraci a Tiberio Cosmin, da Roberto Perotti a Juan Carlos de Martin: ecco chi ci sarà nella tappa toscana del nostro evento, in un format speciale per i neo-diciottenni
La live session di Appino in attesa dell'album Humanize

Appino sarà nostro ospite il 30 novembre al Wired Next Fest di Firenze a Palazzo Vecchio. Registrati per partecipare al Wired Next Fest di Firenze Humanize , il terzo lavoro solista di Andrea Appino ,...

