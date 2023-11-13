VIDEO: Karrion Kross sempre più criptico sui social, spunta un nuovo video su YouTube (Di lunedì 13 novembre 2023) Fra i tanti nomi noti licenziati da Vince McMahon e, in seguito, riportati in WWE da Triple H troviamo anche Karrion Kross. Tuttavia, dopo il suo ritorno, non è riuscito ad emergere totalmente nel main roster, nonostante la grande abilità nel tessere narrazioni intricate. Gioco d’azzardo In un recente video su YouTube, Kross ha raccontato una storia di quando viveva a Las Vegas. Ha tratto ispirazione dall’osservazione di persone che si dedicavano al gioco d’azzardo senza sosta, pienamente consapevoli che le probabilità erano contro di loro. L’atleta ha raccontato come questa esperienza lo abbia motivato a diventare la forza ineluttabile che conduce verso un’inevitabile perdita. Leggi su zonawrestling
