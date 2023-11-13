VIDEO: Karrion Kross sempre più criptico sui social, spunta un nuovo video su YouTube Zona Wrestling

WWE: Karrion Kross punta Roman Reigns (VIDEO) Spazio Wrestling

Kross hasn't wrestled on television since losing to AJ Styles on the August 11 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. He continues to wrestle on Live Events and his last loss came at the hands of ...The name in question is Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion has been absent from WWE for a while now. The 38-year-old performer was last seen on television during his match against AJ Styles on the ...