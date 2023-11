VIDEO | Karrion Kross sempre più criptico sui social | spunta un nuovo video su YouTube

WWE: Karrion Kross cancellato da SmackDown Spazio Wrestling

WWE: Cancellato il ritorno di Karrion Kross dall’ultimo episodio di Smackdown, decisione presa all ... Zona Wrestling

Karrion Kross hasn't competed in a televised match since August. On the August 11, 2023 episode of SmackDown, Kross lost a singles match to veteran AJ Styles. He has competed in a bunch of live event ...Karrion Kross has not competed in a match on WWE television in months. His last televised match was a loss to AJ Styles on the August 11 episode of WWE SmackDown. Styles has also been off of ...