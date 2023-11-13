UFC Corner #228

(Di lunedì 13 novembre 2023) Un saluto a tutti i lettori di Zona Wrestling da Giammarco Ibba che da Cagliari, ma col cuore alla Mecca, il Madison Square Garden di New York, vi dà il benvenuto all’appuntamento numero 228 con UFC, oggi sui vostri schermi in occasione dell’attesissimo UFC 295, palcoscenico per l’incoronazione dei campioni dei pesi massimi e massimi leggeri, nei dream match Prochazka Vs Pereira ed Aspinall Vs Pavlovich. Featherweight bout: Pat Sabatini Vs Diego Lopes Inizia l’opener della serata ed i due balzano avanti ed indietro al centro dell’ottagono, dove si studiano e Diego Lopes, dopo aver evitato un takedown nemico, connette una splendida combo di montante e gancio che, seguita dal super necessary ground and pound, mette a dormire Sabatini in grandissima velocità. Winner: Diego Lopes (KO: 1:30 – RD1). Lightweight bout: #15 Matt “Steamrolla” Frevola Vs ...

