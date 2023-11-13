Trickster | The race for Christmas No 1 is no joke

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 13 novembre 2023) LONDON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the Austrian singer and entrepreneur from Linz, releases his amped up and swinging mash-up ofclassics 'Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' onRecordings through Absolute on 17 November 2023. Blending nostalgia and festive warmth, this is thecocktail you didn't know you needed: hold the egg nog.wants to bring joy to everyone's home! Filmed at the iconic Pinewood Studios, the home of James Bond, the video for the single is drenched in 1940s style vintage glamour, as some of the world's best dancers recreate the eye-popping festive energy of a New Orleans-styleparty. Created by a crew that has worked on Lord of the Rings, Mission Impossible, Independence Day and more, this ...