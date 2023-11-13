The next chapter for the skies arrives as Riyadh Air unveils the second of its permanent dual-livery designs at Dubai Airshow

The next

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Autore : liberoquotidiano
The next chapter for the skies arrives as Riyadh Air unveils the second of its permanent dual-livery designs at Dubai Airshow (Di lunedì 13 novembre 2023) - Dubai, UAE, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 The next chapter for the skies has arrived as Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia's new world-class airline wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) set to take off in 2025, unveiled the second of its permanent dual-livery designs at the Dubai Airshow 2023. The latest livery continues Riyadh Air's indigo theme with striking lines inspired by the twisting canopies of traditional Bedouin tents and elegant curves of Arabic calligraphy. The bold new look features a sweeping cockpit window design, with the indigo signature theme contrasted beautifully against a light unique iridescent fuselage that reflects purity ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
  • The next

    OPPO and Hasselblad Announced to Co-Develop the Next Generation of HyperTone Camera Systems Following Aesthetics

  • The next

    OPPO and Hasselblad Announced to Co-Develop the Next Generation of HyperTone Camera Systems Following Aesthetics

  • The next

    Israel - the "40's beheaded babies" in Kfar Aza? Fake news : "No decapitated children here - it's 37 years I live in this kibbutz; few soldiers arrived after 6 hours"; EXCLUSIVE by Il Giornale d'Italia next to Gaza Strip

  • The next

    Israel - the "40's beheaded babies" in Kfar Aza? Fake news : "No decapitated children here - it's 37 years I live in this kibbutz; few soldiers arrived after 6 hours"; EXCLUSIVE by Il Giornale d'Italia next to Gaza Strip

  • The next

    Through Glass Via (TGV) : The Next Generation Advanced Packaging Solution

  • The next

    Top Gun : The Next Generation - National Geographic ordina la docuserie sugli aspiranti piloti

Elliptic Labs Launches New Product " the AI Virtual Seamless Sensor for Seamless Device - to - Device User Experiences

The AI Virtual Seamless Sensor takes our previous work to the next level by introducing groundbreaking capabilities that bring multiple devices together and create a simple and seamless user ...

The Royal Ballet | Lo schiaccianoci  Nexo Digital

Uomini e Dei. Le meraviglie del Museo Egizio  Nexo Digital

Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger is running for governor instead of seeking reelection to the House

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger announced Monday she will run for Virginia governor in 2025 instead of seeking reelection to the U.S. House next year. Spanberger, a three-term Democrat, made the ...

Orchard Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Business Accomplishments

Reported $5.6 million in quarterly Libmeldy net revenue and $12.7 million year-to-date Planned acquisition by Kyowa Kirin valued at up to $477.6 million with an anticipated closing in the first ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The next
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The next next chapter skies arrives Riyadh