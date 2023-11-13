The Death of Cardinal Beaufort, il restauro del dipinto porta alla luce un “demone” nascosto (Di lunedì 13 novembre 2023) Il restauro del dipinto The Death of Cardinal Beaufort ha portato alla luce un demone nascosto. La scoperta è avvenuta a seguito di un lavoro di conservazione effettuato dal National Trust su un dipinto di una scena shakespeariana dell’artista del XVIII secolo Joshua Reynolds, morto nel 1792. In particolare, il dipinto mostra una scena dell'”Enrico VI, parte 2? di Shakespeare, con il re che assiste alla morte del Cardinale Beaufort. Definita dal National Trust come “fiend”, uno spirito maligno o un demone, la figura dipinta si è rivelata controversa all’epoca. La figura, che include zanne e un’espressione sinistra, è ...Leggi su cultweb
Advertising
Project Mist : Il nuovo Survival ispirato a The Forest e Death Stranding
TRIUMPH OF DEATH - Resurrection Of The Flesh metalitalia.com
Statement from President Joe Biden on the Death of American ... The White House (.gov)
DJ Hayden’s unexpected death sparks online health debatesFormer NFL player DJ Hayden's sudden demise triggers online discussions on his health status, despite no confirmed serious health issues.
Biden’s initial confidence on Israel gives way to the complexities and casualties of a brutal warYet there has been little progress on how to get there, and some in the Biden administration have grown increasingly worried that the mounting death toll in Gaza will make that aim even more difficult ...
The DeathSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Death