Take That: in arrivo il nuovo album “This Life” (Di lunedì 13 novembre 2023) LONDRA – I Take That, tra le band inglesi più famose di tutti i tempi, hanno annunciato il loro ritorno con un gigantesco tour negli stadi e nelle arene per il 2024 assieme al loro nono album in studio ‘This Life’, in uscita il 24 novembre. Per celebrare la notizia i Take That hanno anche L'articolo proviene da Webmagazine24. Visualizza tutte le notizie di Webmagazine24 su Google News Nessun post correlato.
