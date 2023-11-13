Take That: in arrivo il nuovo album “This Life” (Di lunedì 13 novembre 2023) LONDRA – I Take That, tra le band inglesi più famose di tutti i tempi, hanno annunciato il loro ritorno con un gigantesco tour negli stadi e nelle arene per il 2024 assieme al loro nono album in studio ‘This Life’, in uscita il 24 novembre. Per celebrare la notizia i Take That hanno anche L'articolo proviene da Webmagazine24. Visualizza tutte le notizie di Webmagazine24 su Google News Nessun post correlato. Leggi su webmagazine24
I Take That hanno annunciato il loro ritorno in Europa con un enorme tour live all'aperto previsto per l'estate 2024. Questo Life Under The Stars Tour vedrà il trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen e Howard ...
