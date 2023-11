Superman | Jacob Elordi ha rifiutato il ruolo | “Troppo dark per me”

... con Heather Sossaman, Matthew Bohrer, Renee Olstead, Shelley Hennig, William Peltz,Wysocki ... Batman v: Dawn of Justice (Azione, Avventura, Fantascienza) in onda alle 23.45 su 20 , un ...

Jacob Elordi ha rifiutato Superman! 'Troppo dark per me' Everyeye Cinema

Jacob Elordi Refused to Audition for Superman Because ‘That’s Too Dark for Me,’ Calls ‘The Kissing Booth’ Films ‘Ridiculous’: ‘I Didn’t Want to Make’ Them Variety

The actor, 26, opened up about his trio of Netflix rom-coms in an interview for GQ's Men of the Year issue Marcos Cruz/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock Jacob Elordi may ...“My ‘one for them,’ I’ve done it,” he told the outlet of making the film, referring to the concept of grin and bearing through it in the hopes of scoring a better project down the line. Elordi ...