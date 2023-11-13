Study confirms powerful effects of Lumenato® on improving skin structure and enhancing beauty from within

Study confirms powerful effects of Lumenato® on improving skin structure and enhancing beauty from within (Di lunedì 13 novembre 2023) BRANCHBURG, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

A Study recently published in Dermatologic Therapy found that Lycored's Lumenato® contains protective qualities that improve the skin barrier, collagen and ceramide condition after 12 weeks of daily supplementation. Sourced from Lycored's golden tomatoes, Lumenato is made up of colorless carotenoids including beta-carotene, zeta-carotene, phytoene and phytofluene, and healthy lipids, that together create an ideal microenvironment for skin structure support. These nutrients are carefully calibrated to improve skin barrier function from the inside out. As the largest separator between a human body and the outside environment, healthy skin barrier function is crucial for keeping harmful ...
Study confirms powerful effects of Lumenato® on improving skin structure and enhancing beauty from within

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A study recently published in Dermatologic Therapy found that Lycored's Lumenato® contains protective qualities that improve the skin barrier, collagen ...

