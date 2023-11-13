Lo chignon Audrey ha già conquistato TikTok

Per il rito civile, la trentaquattrenne esperta di relazioni internazionali ha sfoggiato un sobrio ed elegante mini dress di Gucci color crema che ha abbinato a unoallaHepburn e a ...

« Audrey updo » : ce chignon ultra populaire dans les années 60 ... Version Femina

La tendance coiffure Audrey Updo, inspirée du chignon d’Audrey ... Cosmopolitan.fr

The "Audrey updo" is making a comeback among celebrities. This classic hairstyle takes us back to the chignon worn by Holly Golightly, the role played by Audrey Hepburn in 'Breakfast At Tiffany's'.From Marilyn Monroe to Audrey Hepburn, the looks of Hollywood legends of the past are still launching trends. Lately, it's the iconic chignon of the heroine of Breakfast at Tiffany's that's been ...