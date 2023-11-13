Fear the Walking Dead 8: il prequel giunge al termine nel trailer degli episodi finali (Di lunedì 13 novembre 2023) Il finale dello spin-off/prequel di The Walking Dead andrà in onda domenica prossima diviso in due parti. AMC ha diffuso in streaming il trailer del finale in due parti di Fear the Walking Dead, lo spin-off prequel di The Walking Dead che giungerà a conclusione dopo otto stagioni. Nelle prime immagini di questa conclusione, composta da due episodi, il nuovo trailer mostra la battaglia finale di Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) contro Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman), responsabile della morte di sua figlia Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) e che ora progetta di distruggere PADRE con un'orda di walker. "È così che sopravviviamo. È così che PADRE sopravvive", dice Madison nel ...Leggi su movieplayer
