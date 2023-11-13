Divergent Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $230 Million Series D Capital Raise (Di lunedì 13 novembre 2023) Funding round will accelerate Divergent's commercial scale-up across automotive, aerospace, and defense production LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Divergent Technologies, Inc. ("Divergent"), the company that has invented, developed, and commercialized the world's first end-to-end digital industrial manufacturing system, announced today that it has completed a Series D equity financing totaling $230 Million. The round was led by a $100 Million investment from Hexagon AB and included participation from new and existing institutional and family office investors. Divergent has developed the Divergent Adaptive Production System ("DAPS™"), an end-to-end system-level replacement for traditional design, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
