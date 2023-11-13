Barton Cowperthwaite ha un tumore al cervello: “Devo operarmi” (Di lunedì 13 novembre 2023) Barton Cowperthwaite ha rivelato su Instagram che gli è stato diagnosticato un tumore al cervello, più specificamente un glioma al secondo stadio. La star di Tiny Pretty Things, che ha 31 anni, ha parlato pubblicamente della sua malattia il giorno prima di sottoporsi ad un intervento chirurgico. Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Barton Cowperthwaite (@Bartonc) Su Instagram Barton ha specificato: “Ieri mi è stato diagnosticato almeno un glioma allo stadio due, un tumore al cervello di dimensioni abbastanza discrete e che non si è diffuso ad altre parti del corpo”. Secondo quanto riportato dal John Hopkins Medicine i gliomi costituiscono il 33% dei tumori al ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
