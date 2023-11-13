Barton Cowperthwaite ha un tumore al cervello | “Devo operarmi”

‘Tiny Pretty Things' star Barton Cowperthwaite is battling brain cancer nbclosangeles.com

Actor Barton Cowperthwaite, 31, diagnosed with brain cancer Yahoo News

Netflix star, Barton Cowperthwaite, known for his role as Oren Lennox in the hit show, Tiny Pretty Things, has been diagnosed with brain cancer. The 31-year-old has been diagnosed with “at least” ...Actor Barton Cowperthwaite posted about being diagnosed with stage 2 brain cancer on Instagram. The actor is best known for Netflix’s Tiny Pretty Things, where he stars as Oren Lennox, according to ...