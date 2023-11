AEW Collision 11 11 23 Risultati

AEW Collision 11/11/2023 Report (1/3) - La gelosia, più la scacci e più l'avrai World Wrestling

AEW Collision Report 11/11/2023 – Rated-R in action! Tuttowrestling

A EW President and CEO Tony Khan and the company higher-ups kept a recent major announcement on Collision a secret, as per a recent report.November 17, 2023, will see SmackDown battle with Collision when AEW's newest show is moved to Friday from its usual Saturday spot. Both shows will air from 8 to 10 p.m. This move also means fans will ...