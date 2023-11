WWE | Lita annuncia i suoi Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match | protagonisti Roxanne Perez e Trick Williams

WWE: Lita annuncia i suoi Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match, protagonisti Roxanne Perez e Trick Will... Zona Wrestling

WWE: Lita, Jerry Lawler e JBL selezioneranno i prossimi incontri di ... Zona Wrestling

With Dijak and Tiffany Stratton having already earned their respective spots in the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline next month, the next batch of Iron Survivor qualifying matches have now been ...Two new champions were crowned at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. In the main event, Alex Pereira defeated Jiri Prochazka by knockout at 4:08 in the second round to become the new UFC light ...