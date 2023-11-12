Brighton-Sheffield United | Premier League | De Zerbi prova il sorpasso al Newcastle | probabili formazioni e diretta tv

Brighton-Sheffield United, Premier League: De Zerbi prova il sorpasso al Newcastle, probabili formazioni e diretta tv (Di domenica 12 novembre 2023) Volge al termine la dodicesima giornata di Premier League, che in questa domenica offre ben cinque incontri. Tra questi, occhi puntati su Brighton-Sheffield United, in programma alle ore 15:00 al Falmer Stadium. Le due formazioni vivono situazioni diametralmente opposte: i ragazzi di De Zerbi, infatti, sono attualmente ottavi con 18 punti e con una vittoria sorpasserebbero il Newcastle – uscito sconfitto dal match contro il Bournemouth – e aggancerebbero il Manchester United in sesta posizione; gli ospiti, invece, versano in una situazione piuttosto complicata, come testimonia l’ultimo posto in classifica con soli 4 punti racimolati. Tuttavia, con una vittoria, i biancorossi scavalcherebbero in un colpo solo Burnley e Luton Town, ...
