WWE | Sheamus pronto al ritorno! Pubblicizzato per diversi eventi | i dettagli

Sheamus Advertised For WWE SmackDown Tapings On 11/24, 12/8, And 12/15 Fightful

Sheamus has been a top WWE Superstar for around 15 years now. He is a multi-time World Champion who has managed to win almost any title he's challenged for. He has even won the Royal Rumble Match, ...Sheamus has been out of action with a shoulder injury since August but it appears that he is ready to return to the ring.