WWE: Santos Escobar perde la testa dopo le accuse di Carlito e attacca Rey Mysterio (Di sabato 11 novembre 2023) Tutto sembrava procedere a gonfie vele per il rinato Latino World Order, fazione capitanata da Rey Mysterio e composta da Santos Escobar, Joaquìn Wilde, Cruz del Toro, Zelina Vega e impreziosita dall’aggiunta recente del veterano Carlito. Possibili tensioni erano state superate quando Rey Mysterio aveva preso il posto dell’infortunato Escobar nel match titolato contro Austin Theory diventando campione e Santos aveva sempre espresso grande ammirazione per la leggenda messicana. Questa notte però, dopo il negativo intervento dell’ex campione Cruiserweight a Crown Jewel con assist d’oro a Logan Paul si è consumata la rottura all’interno della stable. “Dovevamo essere solo io e te” La puntata si è aperta con il LWO sul ring, Rey ha spiegato di ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
WWE : A Rey Mysterio e Santos Escobar manca un partner per Fastlane - ci sarà il ritorno di un veterano?
WWE : Rey Mysterio difende il titolo US Champion contro Santos Escobar a Smackdown!
WWE SmackDown 10/11/2023 report (1/3) - You make me do it World Wrestling
Santos Escobar Turns On Rey Mysterio, Attacks Him On WWE SmackDown Wrestling Headlines
Soho Gets Flowers, Lashley Beats Carlito, Jericho Sends Takeshita A Message | WWE SD x AEW Recap- Carlito faced Bobby Lashley. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and the LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) brawled at ringside. Santos Escobar came down and joined the fight.
WWE SmackDown: Champion Betrayed; Damage CTRL GrowsI n a thrilling episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions ran high as 15-time champion Rey Mysterio faced a shocking betrayal. The episode opened with Kevin Owens stepping in as a commentator, setting the ...
WWE SantosSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Santos