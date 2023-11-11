WWE | Santos Escobar perde la testa dopo le accuse di Carlito e attacca Rey Mysterio

WWE SmackDown 10/11/2023 report (1/3) - You make me do it World Wrestling

Santos Escobar Turns On Rey Mysterio, Attacks Him On WWE SmackDown Wrestling Headlines

- Carlito faced Bobby Lashley. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and the LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) brawled at ringside. Santos Escobar came down and joined the fight.I n a thrilling episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions ran high as 15-time champion Rey Mysterio faced a shocking betrayal. The episode opened with Kevin Owens stepping in as a commentator, setting the ...