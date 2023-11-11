The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, teaser del film animato (Di sabato 11 novembre 2023) Il mondo di The Witcher continua a espandersi: Netflix ci mostra il nuovo progetto di The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep in un teaser del film animato Netflix ha deciso di ampliare ancora di più l’universo di The Witcher con un nuovo film animato, ovvero The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep e il teaser è già stato pubblicato. Pare che la piattaforma streaming voglia ancora puntare molto sull’universo narrativo di Andrzej Sapkowski con sempre più prodotti. Vedremo quindi un’altra storia con Geralt Di Rivia, che dopo l’abbandono di Henry Cavill, sarà interpretato da Liam Hemsworth. Il nuovo film animato è stato presentato al ...Leggi su tuttotek
