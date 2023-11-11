The Brothers Sun | il teaser trailer della nuova serie Netflix

The Brothers

The Brothers Sun: il teaser trailer della nuova serie Netflix (Di sabato 11 novembre 2023) Ecco il teaser trailer di The Brothers Sun, nuova serie action comedy su Netflix con Michelle Yeoh Creata da Brad Falchuk e Byron Wu La vincitrice dell’Oscar per Everything Everywhere All At Once Michelle Yeoh torna su Netflix, dopo The Witcher: Blood Origin, con The Brothers Sun, una nuova serie in arrivo prossimamente. Intanto, durante la Geeked Week, il servizio di video in streaming ha svelato un teaser poster e il primo teaser trailer, che vedete qui sotto. Al centro del racconto di The Brothers Sun c’è il criminale Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) il quale, dopo l’omicidio del capo di una potente triade taiwanese da parte di un misterioso ...
The Brothers Sun: il teaser trailer della nuova serie Netflix

Ecco il teaser trailer di The Brothers Sun, nuova serie action comedy su Netflix con Michelle Yeoh Creata da Brad Falchuk e Byron Wu.

