The Brothers Sun: il teaser della nuova serie Netflix con star Michelle Yeoh (Di sabato 11 novembre 2023) A gennaio arriverà su Netflix la nuova serie The Brothers Sun, con protagonista Michelle Yeoh, ecco il primo teaser. Netflix ha condiviso onlinr il primo teaser della serie The Brothers Sun, una nuova serie con protagonista Michelle Yeoh che debutterà in streaming il 4 gennaio. Nel video si introduce il personaggio affidato all'attrice premio Oscar e i primi dettagli della trama. Il nuovo show Netflix La serie The Brothers Sun è ambientata a Los Angeles e Taiwan. Gli otto episodi seguono Charles Sun (Justin Chien), un gangster di Taipei abituato a ...Leggi su movieplayer
