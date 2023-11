SmackDown 10 11 2023 Una nuova e pericolosa Damage CTRL

WWE SmackDown 10/11/2023 report (1/3) - You make me do it World Wrestling

SmackDown Report 10-11-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

O n SmackDown, Rey Mysterio is going through one of the toughest periods in his career. After he lost the United States Championship at Crown Jewel, the luchador was betrayed by his long-time friend ...L'ultimo episodio dello show blu ha presentato un accadimento le cui conseguenze si vedranno nel prossimo Premium Live Event e non solo.