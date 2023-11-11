NJPW STRONG Lonestar Shootout 2023 (Di sabato 11 novembre 2023) Stanotte la <STRONG>NJPWSTRONG> ha fatto tappa a Dallas per tenere un nuovo evento del brand STRONG denominato Lonestar Shootout. Eccovi i risultati dell’evento: Pre-Show STRONG Survivor: Matt Vandagriff sconfigge Barrett Brown Pre-Show: Fred Rosser sconfigge Tom Lawlor Atlantis, Mascara Dorada & Tiger Mask sconfiggono Hechicero, Rocky Romero & Ultimo Guerrero No Disqualification: Toru Yano sconfigge Joey Janela BULLET CLUB (Alex Coughlin, Chase Owens, Clark Connors & Gabe Kidd) sconfiggono Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) & Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) <STRONG>NJPWSTRONG> STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title: Guerrillas of Destiny (El Phantasmo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
