Loki: l'head writer conferma che Marvel non ha piani per una terza stagione (Di sabato 11 novembre 2023) Sembra che i Marvel Studios non abbiano in programma una terza stagione di Loki, secondo quanto riferito dall'head writer Eric Martin. La Marvel non ha piani per una terza stagione di Loki, secondo quanto dichiarato dall'head writer e showrunner della serie, Eric Martin. La seconda stagione di Loki, che si è conclusa ieri su Disney+, sembra aver posto fine all'arco relativo alla variante TVA nata da un errore di Avengers: Endgame. Martin ha confermato la notizia del mancato rinnovo di stagione a CinemaBlend, dichiarando: "Abbiamo affrontato le prime due stagione come le due metà di un ...Leggi su movieplayer
