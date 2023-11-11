Celtic-Aberdeen – probabili formazioni

Celtic vs Aberdeen: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time & team news Celtic Way

Celtic v Aberdeen: TV channel, kick-off time and more for ... Aberdeen Live

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action against Aberdeen on Sunday as they look to bounce back from their Champions League woes in midweek. Brendan Rodgers' side were demolished by Atletico ...Celtic have returned home with their Champions League tail between their legs and face an Aberdeen side looking to avoid the same European hangover. Both the Hoops and the Dons have been on their ...