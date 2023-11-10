WWE: Il WarGames di Raw potrebbe essere ancora incompleto, in arrivo il 5°membro per uno dei due team? (Di venerdì 10 novembre 2023) Nella scorsa puntata di Raw è stato reso ufficiale che nel prossimo PLE Survivor Series, il Judgment Day rappresentato da Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio e JD McDonagh affronterà il team formato dal World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes e Jey Uso in un WarGames Match. 5 vs 5? Ma questo match potrebbe, da qui a Survivor Series, subire delle variazioni e ai due team potrebbe essere aggiunto un 5 membro. Soprattutto per quanto riguarda il Judgment Day si parla già di un nome e si tratterebbe di una grandissima aggiunta che potrebbe andare a “pareggiare” lo star power del team face. Stiamo parlando di Drew McIntyre che andrebbe così a schierare dalla parte degli heel e andrebbe a dar man forte ...Leggi su zonawrestling
