Commenta per primo In Premier League , il match tra, in programma sabato alle 13.30, entrerà nella storia. Un giocatore per squadra infatti indosserà una bodycam durante il riscaldamento pre - gara. Come ricorda il Daily Mail ...

Wolverhampton-Tottenham (sabato 11 novembre 2023 ore 13:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting

Premier, Bundesliga e Ligue 1: tutte le gare del weekend su Sky e NOW Sky Sport

TNT Sports and the Premier League have partnered on a new bodycam innovation that will be trialled for Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers on ...Tottenham midfielder James Maddison has been withdrawn from the England squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers because of an ankle injury. The playmaker was injured in the first half ...