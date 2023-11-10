Wolverhampton-Tottenham (sabato 11 novembre 2023 ore 13:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 10 novembre 2023) La sconfitta nel derby contro il Chelsea è costata cara al Tottenham che ha perso due uomini per questa sfida ma soprattutto la testa della classifica a favore di un Manchester City che ora precede gli Spurs di un punto, mentre la coppia Arsenal-Liverpool segue al terzo posto con due punti di ritardo rispetto agli InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Svolta storica in Premier - bodycam in Wolverhampton-Tottenham : cos'è e come funziona
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur – probabili formazioni
In Premier League, il match tra Wolverhampton e Tottenham, in programma sabato alle 13.30, entrerà nella storia. Un giocatore per squadra infatti indosserà una bodycam durante il riscaldamento pre-gara.
Wolverhampton-Tottenham (sabato 11 novembre 2023 ore 13:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting
TNT Sports trials bodycam in Premier League matchTNT Sports and the Premier League have partnered on a new bodycam innovation that will be trialled for Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers on ...
James Maddison Out of England Aquad Because of Ankle InjuryTottenham midfielder James Maddison has been withdrawn from the England squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers because of an ankle injury. The playmaker was injured in the first half ...
