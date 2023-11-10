Undertaker | “Il business è diventato più intelligente”

(Di venerdì 10 novembre 2023) Poco dopo aver appeso gli stivali e il cappello nero al chiodo,si è attirato le ire dei fan e di diversi wrestler affermando che l’industria si è rammollita. Il WWE Hall of Famer ha parlato in modo entusiasta dell’epoca in cui ha sfondato, commentando che la crudezza delha contribuito a renderlo ciò che era. Parlando al suo nuovo podcast “Six Feet Under”, il Deadman ha poi ritrattato quei commenti, spiegando che il wrestling non èpiù morbido, ma solo più– qualcosa che, ammette, non sapeva bene come affrontare. I tempi cambiano “È incredibile che ora ci siano tutti questi protocolli in vigore. Oggi siamo trattati come i giocatori della NFL, della NBA, della Major League Baseball. C’è una lista di protocolli da rispettare a seguito di un infortunio prima di poter ...

Mi dispiace davvero: ha messo il suo cuore e la sua anima nele questo lo ha divorato". ... la WWE, e se la vedeva con rivali come André The Giant o Theo The Ultimate Warrior. Ora ...

Backtracking on earlier comments he made about today's WWE Superstars being "soft", The Undertaker realizes why he was wrong.On his Six Feet Under podcast, Mark Calaway says it was hard to accept, but he realizes that the pro wrestling business is now smarter, not softer. Here’s what he had to say about it, courtesy of ...