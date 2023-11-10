Thunderbolts, David Harbour ignorava che il ruolo di Harrison Ford fosse stato già svelato (Di venerdì 10 novembre 2023) Tutto il mondo ormai sa che Ford interpreterà il Generale Ross dopo la morte di William Hurt, ma Harbour pensava fosse uno spoiler. Come noto, Harrison Ford si è unito al Marvel Cinematic Universe per sostituire il compianto William Hurt nel ruolo di Thaddeus Ross, ma David Harbour a quanto pare pensava che questa informazione fosse ancora top secret. Sul red carpet del Box Lunch Holiday Gala per ing America, Harbour, che riprenderà il ruolo di Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian in Thunderbolts, è sembrato sorpreso che si sapesse del casting di Ford. "Non ho intenzione di parlarne perché non credo che sia stato annunciato nel film", ha detto ...Leggi su movieplayer
Quando uscirà Stranger Things 5 Nuovi aggiornamentiSecondo la star David Harbour, " le riprese di Stranger Things 5 dureranno circa un anno ", il che ... Quindi 'Thunderbolts' dovrà essere girato nei periodi di pausa di questo progetto, ma il tutto è ...
