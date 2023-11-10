Thunderbolts | David Harbour ignorava che il ruolo di Harrison Ford fosse stato già svelato

(Di venerdì 10 novembre 2023) Tutto il mondo ormai sa cheinterpreterà il Generale Ross dopo la morte di William Hurt, mapensavauno spoiler. Come noto,si è unito al Marvel Cinematic Universe per sostituire il compianto William Hurt neldi Thaddeus Ross, maa quanto pare pensava che questa informazioneancora top secret. Sul red carpet del Box Lunch Holiday Gala per ing America,, che riprenderà ildi Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian in, è sembrato sorpreso che si sapesse del casting di. "Non ho intenzione di parlarne perché non credo che siaannunciato nel film", ha detto ...

Secondo la starHarbour, " le riprese di Stranger Things 5 dureranno circa un anno ", il che ... Quindi '' dovrà essere girato nei periodi di pausa di questo progetto, ma il tutto è ...

Thunderbolts: David Harbour è sorpreso che la presenza di ... BadTaste.it Cinema

Thunderbolts Star David Harbour Was Shocked to Learn Harrison Ford's Role Was Revealed in the Movie (Exclusive) ComicBook.com

Come molti altri film dei Marvel Studios, anche Thunderbolts è stato posticipato al 2025. La pellicola doveva uscire il 20 dicembre 2024, ma ora arriverà il 25 luglio 2025. Stranger Things 5, David ...Superhero movies are ubiquitous at this point, and the biggest name in the game is Marvel. Not just any Marvel, mind you, but Marvel Studios. Starting with 2008's "Iron Man," Marvel Studios and its ...