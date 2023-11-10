The Witcher | Sirens of the Deep | Netflix annuncia il film animato diffondendo il primo teaser

(Di venerdì 10 novembre 2023) L'universo di Thesi espanderà con l'arrivo di un nuovointitolatoof the, ecco il video annuncio e il. L'universo di Thesusi espanderà ulteriormente con unintitolatoof the, come svelato con un video annuncio e undurante la Geeked Week. La saga creata da Andrzej Sapkowski potrà quindi contare su un altro capitolo della storia di Geralt di Rivia, ruolo che nella serie live-action è stato assegnato a Liam Hemsworth dopo l'addio di Henry Cavill al personaggio. La sinossi Nel lungometraggio Theof the ...

: Sirens ofDeep è il nuovo tassello del complesso universo di. Ecco il primo teaser di ...

The Witcher: Netflix svela il nuovo film d'animazione Sirens of the ... ComingSoon.it

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Netflix annuncia il film animato ... Movieplayer

L'universo di The Witcher si espanderà con l'arrivo di un nuovo film animato intitolato Sirens of the Deep, ecco il video annuncio e il primo teaser.Un altro Geralt di Rivia sta per arrivare su Netflix, e non ci riferiamo al nuovo protagonista di The Witcher Liam Hemsworth, che dalla quarta stagione sostituirà Henry Cavill. Durante la quinta giorn ...