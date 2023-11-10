Kane: “Punk in WWE? Lo spero vivamente, questione di business” (Di venerdì 10 novembre 2023) Piu’ ci avviciniamo a Survivor Series, piu’ la questione CM Punk tiene banco. Il Best in the World è un free agent e tutte le compagini in giro per il globo fanno le proprie avances per “accaparrarselo”. Nessuno sa la verità in merito, per ora tutte supposizioni. Anche una leggenda come Kane ha voluto dire la sua in merito. Best for business “Punk in WWE? Una questione di business. Auguro a tutti il meglio. A dire la verità non so molto in merito ai disguidi passati. spero che accad in fin dei conti.” Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Kane: “Punk in WWE Lo spero vivamente, questione di business” Zona Wrestling
Kane Believes CM Punk’s WWE Return Would Be a Business Decision Ringside News
WWE legend Kane picks a winner between himself and Sting (Exclusive)WWE legend Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, recently gave his thoughts on what would have happened if he stepped into the ring with Sting.
Kane addresses CM Punk to WWE rumors (Exclusive)Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, recently gave his thoughts on whether his former opponent CM Punk could return to WWE.
Kane PunkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kane Punk