IMPACT: A Final Resolution ci sarà un grosso debutto! (Di venerdì 10 novembre 2023) IMPACT ha da poco annunciato il primo dei match che avranno luogo a Final Resolution, episodio speciale che verrà trasmesso il 9 dicembre, e che figura un debutto importante: i Motor City Machine Guns, composti dall’attuale IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley e Chris Sabin, se la vedranno contro Josh Alexander in coppia con nientemeno che Zack Sabre Jr. Per ora pare non ci sia una rivalità a corredo del match, staremo a vedere nelle prossime puntate di IMPACT; da notare però che Sabre Jr., uno dei nomi più caldi del wrestling nipponico e americano, lotterà in quello che sarà il suo primo match ufficiale per la compagnia di Nashville. Nel passato recente il wrestler ha già avuto modo di collaborare con la promotion in quel di Multiverse United 1 e 2, un evento speciale organizzato ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Spire Global Announces Strong Third Quarter 2023 Results; Reaffirms Expectations for Positive Cash Flow from Operations by Year End; ...The data collected from the final Microwave Sounder will be used towards advancing Earth ... Investors should note that the excluded items may have had, and may in the future have, a material impact on ...
IMPACT: A Final Resolution ci sarà un grosso debutto! Zona Wrestling
Tag Team Match Set For Impact Final Resolution 411MANIA
Amazon Festival Sale 2023 Final Day: Look Stylish With Our Top 10 Men's WatchesOn this final day of the festival sale ... Don't miss the chance to walk into any room with confidence, leaving a lasting impact. Price- Rs. 3498. 2. Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black Dial Watch for Men (40% ...
Lithuanian foreign minister hopes Latvia's LGBTQI decision will impact SeimasVILNIUS - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis hopes Latvia's recent decision to legalize same-sex partnerships will have an impact on the Lithuanian parliament as the latter is set to ...
IMPACT FinalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IMPACT Final