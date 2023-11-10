Guanghe New Energy Wins the First Prize of UNIDO Global Call 2023 in The Green Hydrogen Category (Di venerdì 10 novembre 2023) SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On Nov. 6th, the award ceremony of the Global Call 2023 organized by UNIDO (the United Nations Industrial Development Organization) was grandly held at the Shanghai International Import Expo. This competition has the theme of "Clean and Smart Energy to Promote Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development", covering Green Hydrogen, Energy efficiency and clean Energy innovation, seeking technical solutions in the field of clean and smart Energy for the world. Guanghe New Energy, with its project "Plasmon catalytic water to Hydrogen (W2H) reactor technology", stood out with its cutting-edge technological ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
