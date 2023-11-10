Ex United | De Gea torna in Spagna? Le ultime

United Gea

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a calciomercato©

Autore : calciomercato
Ex United, De Gea torna in Spagna? Le ultime (Di venerdì 10 novembre 2023) Secondo quanto riportato da Fichajes, il Betis Siviglia sta trattando l'arrivo di David De Gea, rimasto svincolato dopo l'esperienza...
Leggi su calciomercato
Advertising
  • United Gea

    De Gea : “Bruno Fernandes non è il capitano adatto per il Manchester United…”

  • United Gea

    Manchester United - dall’Inghilterra : si valuta il ritorno di De Gea

  • United Gea

    De Gea può tornare al Manchester United : 'C'è un problema con Onana'

  • United Gea

    Onana contro il Copenaghen non sbaglia - ma non basta : il Manchester United ripensa a De Gea!

  • United Gea

    Imbarazzante inversione di marcia dello United : pronta un’offerta per De Gea (Sun)

  • United Gea

    Manchester United - De Gea può tornare : il piano dei Red Devils

Buon compleanno a David De Gea

Oggi è il compleanno di David De Gea, rimasto svincolato dopo l'esperienza col Manchester United: la sua storia Oggi Davide De Gea compie 33 anni. Può sembrare incredibile e lo è davvero, ma uno come lui non sta giocando. E quando scriviamo "uno come lui" vogliamo sottolineare due aspetti ...

Imbarazzo nel Manchester United, costretto a giocare con le maglie ...  Sport Fanpage

"De Gea verso il ritorno al Manchester United: dubbi su Onana"  Tuttosport

Unemployed ex-Man Utd star David de Gea ‘in talks with Spanish side Real Betis’ as stunning Old Trafford return stalls

DAVID DE GEA is in talks with Spanish side Real Betis, according to reports. The goalkeeper remains without a club after his Manchester United return stalled. De Gea has been a free agent for over ...

Three home wins over Premier League newcomers

Ahead of Luton’s visit, watch highlights of our Old Trafford victories over the three newly promoted sides last season.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : United Gea
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : United Gea United torna Spagna ultime