EA Sports FC 24 SBC Mohamed Salah POTM Ottobre: Giocatore Del Mese Premier League (Di venerdì 10 novembre 2023) Mohamed Salah è il Player Of The Month del Mese di Ottobre della Premier League per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. L’attaccante egiziano nel Mese di Ottobre è stato fondamentale con i suoi gol nelle partite del Liverpool disputate nella Premier League. La SCR in questione sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 10 Dicembre. Potrete riscattare la carta POTM di Mohamed Salah completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che la software house ha reso disponibile nella modalità Ultimate Team. La carta POTM viene assegnata tramite un sistema di votazioni che proclama il calciatore che si è ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
