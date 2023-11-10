CCTV+ | Katherine Loraine | Biking Around the Qiandao Lake

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 10 novembre 2023) BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/This year, the Overseas Center (ZTV-WORLD) of ZMG has launched the converged media program titled "Transformation of Zhejiang over the Past 20 Years: The Impressions of China in Foreigners' Eyes". This short video series, oriented to international communication, showcases China's practices in carrying out the set blueprint by sharing captivating stories from Zhejiang. The program's latest episode is "Olson,the".is a girl from the U.S. who completed her undergraduate studies in environmental sciences at the University of Virginia. She then pursued further studies at Nanjing University in 2015, and earned a master's degree in environmental sciences. She is currently employed ...