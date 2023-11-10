Casio to Release G-SHOCK Watches Made with Different Types of Carbon Materials (Di venerdì 10 novembre 2023) 40th anniversary 5000-line timepieces deliver high strength and reduced weight TOKYO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of new additions to its line of SHOCK-resistant G-SHOCK Watches, designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand. The new GCW-B5000UN, available in two models, joins the 5000 line, inheriting the iconic form of the very first G-SHOCK and employing Carbon Materials to achieve both high strength and reduced weight. The new GCW-B5000UN joins the 5000 line of Watches that inherit the iconic shape of the first G-SHOCK. Now, however, it achieves the SHOCK-resistant form with components ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Casio to Release MR - G Inspired by Specially Crafted 40th Anniversary Kabuto HelmetPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249450/1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249451/2.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/casio - to - release -...
