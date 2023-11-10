Bournemouth-Newcastle, Premier League: tv, formazioni, pronostici (Di venerdì 10 novembre 2023) Bournemouth-Newcastle è una partita valida per la dodicesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 18:30: tv, formazioni, pronostici. Pensare al campionato cercando di dimenticare la pesante sconfitta in Champions League contro il Borussia Dortmund. Il compito del Newcastle di Howe non è così semplice, ma i bianconeri devono riuscirci per forza, anche perché andare alla sosta con due sconfitte di fila non sarebbe proprio il massimo per una squadra che punta a tornare nella massima competizione europea la prossima stagione. Dominic Solanke, attaccante del Bournemouth (Lapresse) – Ilveggente.itUn passaggio a vuoto importante quello del Newcastle in Germania: una sconfitta che ha ...Leggi su ilveggente
Bournemouth-Newcastle (sabato 11 novembre 2023 ore 18 : 30) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Milan: forte concorrenza per Kelly, ma il Bournemouth ha decisoCommenta per primo Secondo Teamtalk , il Bournemouth rifiuterà ogni offerta a gennaio per Lloyd Kelly . Milan, Juventus, Tottenham, Liverpool e Newcastle alla finestra.
Eddie Howe 'difficult' verdict on Premier League transfer rule change proposalsThe Newcastle United head coach was asked about moves to stop Premier League sides loaning players from clubs with shared ownerships ...
'We'll see' - Newcastle United will decide if £20m star can play v Bournemouth today amid fresh concernNewcastle United striker Callum Wilson withdrew at half-time against Borussia Dortmund in midweek because of hamstring tightness.
