' After the bridge' | alle 23 10 su Rai 3 | ecco la trama del documentario

'After the bridge', alle 23.10 su Rai 3: ecco la trama del documentario (Di venerdì 10 novembre 2023) Valeria Collina, una donna italiana convertita all'Islam, è tornata a vivere in Italia dopo vent'anni trascorsi in Marocco. Nel giugno del 2017, la sua vita è sconvolta dalla morte del giovane figlio ...
"After the bridge" - RAI Ufficio Stampa  Rai Storia

«Non perdono mio figlio jihadista». Ma il film After the Bridge è come ...  Domani

