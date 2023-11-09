Ultraman Rising: il primo teaser trailer del film animato Netflix (Di giovedì 9 novembre 2023) Netflix ha condiviso il primo teaser trailer del film animato Ultraman Rising, in arrivo su Netflix nel 2024, regalando qualche anticipazione. Ultraman Rising è il nuovo film animato in arrivo nel 2024 e Netflix, in occasione della Geeked Week, ha condiviso il primo teaser trailer. Nel video si vedono così le prime immagini e vengono regalate delle anticipazioni sulla trama e sugli eventi che verranno raccontati. Il progetto animato Il film Ultraman Rising è diretto da Shannon Tindle - già nel team di progetti come Samurai Jack, ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Netflix, il trailer della Geeked Week ci svela tutte le serie in arrivo!... il giorno dedicato all'Upside down cade il 6 Novembre ) Rebel Moon Il Mondo dietro di Te Squid Game - La Sfida Yu Yu Hakusho The Brothers Sun Scott Pilgrim - La Serie Ultraman Rising Sonic Prime ...
Ultraman Rising: Netflix svela un poster, inizia una nuova storia Everyeye Anime
Geeked Week 2023: ecco tutti gli annunci a sorpresa su "Avatar - La ... About Netflix
Ultraman: Rising’s new trailer transforms its titanic hero into a dadThe Ultraman of Netflix’s new animated feature from directors Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima seems to be a different kind of girl dad.
Netflix’s ‘Ultraman Rising’ Teaser Showcases a Big Problem for the Iconic Hero (Video)The animated feature will be on the platform in 2024 The post Netflix’s ‘Ultraman Rising’ Teaser Showcases a Big Problem for the Iconic Hero (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Ultraman RisingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ultraman Rising