Trintech' s Adra Suite Ranks #1 for Financial Close Software in EMEA in G2' s Fall 2023 Report

Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based Financial Close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the company has received new badges based on customer reviews received on G2, a leading global tech marketplace and review platform. In addition to multiple references to impeccable customer service, the company's Adra Suite ranked #1 for Financial Close Software in EMEA, and received the Leader badge for Financial Close Software in Europe for the 4th quarter in a row. "We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to delivering the very best user experience possible for our customers," said Scott ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Die Adra Suite von Trintech ist die Nummer 1 im Bereich Finanzabschluss-Software in der EMEA-Region laut G2-Bericht vom Herbst 2023 wallstreet:online
