Survey Finds Data Governance and Security are Top Priorities for 2024, Ahead of AI (Di giovedì 9 novembre 2023) As AI adoption continues, implementing a Data strategy with proper Data access and Governance is imperative to managing risk and unlocking essential value from Data LONDON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Immuta, a Data Security leader, today announced the findings of its fourth annual State of Data Security Report, which highlights the current state of Data Security amid organisations' rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI tools. The 2024 State of Data Security Report, commissioned by Immuta and conducted by customer voice platform UserEvidence, Surveyed 700 Data platform and Security ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Immuta, a Data Security leader, today announced the findings of its fourth annual State of Data Security Report, which highlights the current state of Data Security amid organisations' rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI tools. The 2024 State of Data Security Report, commissioned by Immuta and conducted by customer voice platform UserEvidence, Surveyed 700 Data platform and Security ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
New Snow Software Survey Finds AI Driving 2024 IT Agenda, with 82% of Leaders Completely Prepared to Leverage Generative AI... curbing overspend, shifting towards platforms and more STOCKHOLM & AUSTIN, Texas-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Snow Software , the global leader in technology intelligence, today released its annual survey ...
New Snow Software Survey Finds AI Driving 2024 IT Agenda, with ... Silicon Canals
Eczema Takes Big Toll on Mental Health, Survey Finds U.S. News & World Report
Survey Finds Data Governance and Security are Top Priorities for 2024, Ahead of AIAs AI adoption continues, implementing a data strategy with proper data access and governance is imperative to managing risk and unlocking essential value from data ...
Aera Technology: Leading Market Research Firm Finds 75% of Enterprises Expect to Gain Significant Benefits from AI-Enabled Decision IntelligenceGlobal Survey Shines Light on How People Make Decisions, Revealing Decision Velocity as Value Generator and Uncovering Challenges and Opportunities AeraHUB 23-Today at AeraHUB 23, the definitive ...
Survey FindsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Survey Finds