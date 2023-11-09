Patrick Lawrence - Il vero Frankenstein degli USA (Di giovedì 9 novembre 2023) Leggo questo tipo di ammissioni come indicazioni di insoddisfazione e disapprovazione, se non di disgusto. Il Pentagono sembra essere particolarmente irritato dal procedere della campagna israeliana ...Leggi su lantidiplomatico
Patrick Lawrence - Israele è il vero Frankenstein degli USA
Patrick Lawrence : la psicosi dei leader USA e le sue conseguenze
Patrick Lawrence - Il vero Frankenstein degli USAdi Patrick Lawrence* - Scheerpost La nuova ondata di violenza in Israele e a Gaza è entrata nel secondo mese. Secondo l'Associated Press, sono state uccise più di 10.000 persone, il 40% delle quali ...
Patrick Lawrence: Biden’s Frankenstein Scheerpost.com
Patrick Lawrence: Deeper Into Depravity Scheerpost.com
