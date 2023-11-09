Patrick Lawrence - Il vero Frankenstein degli USA

Autore : lantidiplomatico
Patrick Lawrence - Il vero Frankenstein degli USA (Di giovedì 9 novembre 2023) Leggo questo tipo di ammissioni come indicazioni di insoddisfazione e disapprovazione, se non di disgusto. Il Pentagono sembra essere particolarmente irritato dal procedere della campagna israeliana ...
Leggi su lantidiplomatico
Advertising
  • Patrick Lawrence

    Patrick Lawrence - Israele è il vero Frankenstein degli USA

  • Patrick Lawrence

    Patrick Lawrence : la psicosi dei leader USA e le sue conseguenze

Patrick Lawrence - Il vero Frankenstein degli USA

di Patrick Lawrence* - Scheerpost La nuova ondata di violenza in Israele e a Gaza è entrata nel secondo mese. Secondo l'Associated Press, sono state uccise più di 10.000 persone, il 40% delle quali ...

Patrick Lawrence: Biden’s Frankenstein  Scheerpost.com

Patrick Lawrence: Deeper Into Depravity  Scheerpost.com

Jalen Hurts has second best odds to win NFL MVP after stellar play through nine weeks

So, naturally, Hurts currently has the second-best betting odds to win the coveted award at most major sportsbooks, only behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Here are the full and ...

Bicester charity to launch food sack initiative for families

A poverty-tackling charity and a hygiene bank have teamed up to host a coffee morning to launch a food-giving initiative.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Patrick Lawrence
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Patrick Lawrence Patrick Lawrence vero Frankenstein degli