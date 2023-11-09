Locus Robotics and United Drug Honoured at Robotics & Automation Awards for Best Use of Cobotics (Di giovedì 9 novembre 2023) WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for Fulfilment warehouses, and United Drug, Ireland's largest pharmaceutical distribution company have been named winners of the "Best Use of Cobotics" award at the prestigious Robotics &; Automation Awards in London. The award recognises the innovation and significant added value of the Locus AMR solution to improving efficiency and productivity at United Drug Baldonnel distribution centre, while also improving the overall workplace ergonomics for workers. The LocusBots' seamless integration with
