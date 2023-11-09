Il “Plan 25” di Trump: occupazione militare della democrazia Usa (Di giovedì 9 novembre 2023) L’anno elettorale americano è partito in maniera movimentata. Mentre Trump scambiava polemica per testimonianza nelle udienze nel suo processo per frode (primo di cinque procedimenti che lo riguarderanno), su Biden first appeared on il manifesto. Leggi su ilmanifesto
Advertising
Usa, Cina, Russia, Iran, quanto conta il nucleare oggi Risponde Castelli... e anzi ci sono stati tentativi, soprattutto da parte cinese, di recuperare il Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action "affondato" dal ritiro statunitense voluto da Donald Trump . Anche se la guerra in ...
Trump's more authoritarian second-term plans The Washington Post
Insulting a judge might seem like a strange strategy, but Donald Trump had a bigger plan for his day in court ABC News
Democrats are praying 2024 is not 1980 and Biden is not CarterTrump’s 23%, while Latino voters split 50% Biden to 46% Trump ... Rejecting the term “abortion ban,” Youngkin tried to sell Virginians on his plan to outlaw – he said “limit” – most abortions after 15 ...
GOP debate live updates: Republican presidential hopefuls head to Miami – without TrumpRon DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott all qualified for the third debate, a ...
Plan TrumpSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Plan Trump