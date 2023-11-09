Il “Plan 25” di Trump | occupazione militare della democrazia Usa

(Di giovedì 9 novembre 2023) L’anno elettorale americano è partito in maniera movimentata. Mentrescambiava polemica per testimonianza nelle udienze nel suo processo per frode (primo di cinque procedimenti che lo riguarderanno), su Biden first appeared on il manifesto.

... e anzi ci sono stati tentativi, soprattutto da parte cinese, di recuperare il Joint Comprehensiveof Action "affondato" dal ritiro statunitense voluto da Donald. Anche se la guerra in ...

Trump's more authoritarian second-term plans The Washington Post

Insulting a judge might seem like a strange strategy, but Donald Trump had a bigger plan for his day in court ABC News

Trump’s 23%, while Latino voters split 50% Biden to 46% Trump ... Rejecting the term “abortion ban,” Youngkin tried to sell Virginians on his plan to outlaw – he said “limit” – most abortions after 15 ...Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott all qualified for the third debate, a ...