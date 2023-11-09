Huawei Promotes Innovative 5G Solutions for Industry 4.0 Infrastructure to Help Digitalize Industrial Manufacturing (Di giovedì 9 novembre 2023) BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The 5G Smart Factory Forum was held at the Huawei European Supply Center (HESC) in Budapest recently. At the forum, Huawei stated that 5G-powered Innovative Solutions, including self-driving vehicles, AI-driven quality control, and AR-assisted remote maintenance, will serve as the typical applications and basic capabilities of future smart factories. To drive broad adoption of 5G and AI technologies in Industry 4.0-related fields and thus facilitate the development of the digital economy, Huawei promised to continue promoting the inclusion of Innovative 5G Solutions for Industry 4.0 Infrastructure in the Global Alliance on AI for Industry and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
