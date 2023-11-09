Grand Theft Auto 6: per Take-Two il gioco è “del tutto immune” allo sciopero (Di giovedì 9 novembre 2023) La tripla A si fa hollywoodiana e con essa anche i problemi: il diritto di sciopero non influirà su Grand Theft Auto 6, dichiara Take-Two Non c’è da girarci intorno: pur mettendoci tutto l’hype che vogliamo, il diritto di sciopero rimane sacro ed è una cosa a cui Grand Theft Auto 6 dovrà far fronte, un’eventualità che Take-Two Interactive sembra voler prendere di petto. Gli iscritti al sindacato degli attori (SAG-AFTRA, di cui abbiamo parlato per il discusso sodalizio tra Xbox e l’uso dell’IA) hanno votato per ufficializzare il diritto con un plebiscito del 98,32%, mettendo il coltello dalla parte del manico per gli attori nel caso i termini dell’Interactive Media Agreement (“accordo sui media ...Leggi su tuttotek
Advertising
Grand Theft Auto VI : l’annuncio del nuovo gioco Rockstar è imminente?
Grand Theft Auto 6 : annuncio in arrivo questa settimana secondo un rumor
GTA 6 - illustri ritorni nel prossimo Grand Theft Auto
Grand Theft Auto 6 : emerge rating australiano - annuncio a breve?
Take - Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2024$1.44 billion Net Bookings, with outperformance of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, and Red Dead Redemption 2 Company updates GAAP outlook for fiscal 2024 Company reiterates Net Bookings outlook for fiscal 2024 of $5.45 to $5.55 billion ...
GTA 6, annuncio ufficiale questa settimana e trailer a dicembre Sky Tg24
Il primo trailer di Gta 6 arriva a dicembre, è ufficiale WIRED Italia
GTA 6 will reportedly be announced this week ahead of December trailerGrand Theft Auto 6 will be officially announced by the end of this week and a trailer will follow in December, according to a new Bloomberg report. The report cites "people familiar with [Rockstar's] ...
Man arrested after reports of copper thefts in south Sutter CountyA man who was arrested on Oct. 31 in relation to a stolen "quad-runner" on Pleasant Grove Road in south Sutter County, was taken into custody and booked into Sutter County Jail on Tuesday for his ...
Grand TheftSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Grand Theft